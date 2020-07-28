'9/10': Roque says Duterte's 5th SONA could have used more 'quotable quotes'

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and President Rodrigo Duterte. file



MANILA - For Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the penultimate State of the Nation Address on Monday of President Rodrigo Duterte could have had more "quotable quotes" to earn him a perfect score.

Roque said Duterte's 5th annual report to the nation, which lasted for over an hour and 40 minutes, can be given a near-perfect score of 9 out of 10, saying the speech was meant to provide "broad strokes" of the administration's work and achievements.

"Sa akin po, 9 out of 10 ang grado ng Presidente," Roque said in a Palace press briefing.

Asked on what he considers as a flaw of the SONA, Roque responded: "Siguro yung pagsulat ng speech. Number one, mahaba. Eh, mayroon na pong pre-SONA."

(The way the speech was written. It was long. We already had the pre-SONA.)

The spokesman was referring to the forums conducted by Cabinet secretaries ahead of the President's annual address.

"Kung ako nagsulat diyan, mas marami akong ilalagay na quotable quotes sa simula at sa ending," he added.

(If I wrote the speech, I would have placed more quotable quotes at the start and ending.)

Duterte delivered his 2020 SONA before some 50 handpicked officials and lawmakers at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the annual gathering. The event was also broadcast and live-streamed.