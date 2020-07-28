10 doctors in Silay City under isolation for possible COVID-19 exposure

Some doctors at the Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City are now under isolation following possible exposure to a colleague who tested positive for COVID-19. Yasmin Dormido, ABS-CBN News

Ten pediatric doctors at the Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City in Negros Occidental have been placed on isolation after possible exposure to a colleague who was found positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The infected doctor allegedly got the disease from a 70-year old patient he attended to in a private hospital in Bacolod City on July 17. The doctor was informed a few days later that the said patient tested positive for the virus.

Prior to learning that his patient acquired the COVID-19, the doctor made rounds in both the private and provincial hospitals, and interacted with colleagues.

According to Atty. Rayfrando Diaz II, provincial administrator of Negros Occidental, a nurse from the provincial hospital sought help for testing, while 2 provincial government employees were recently subjected to RT-PCR test after exposure to the infected doctor.

Diaz said Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson ordered him to issue a show cause letter to the doctor for violating an earlier memorandum preventing provincial government doctors from hopping from one hospital to another to prevent the spread of the disease in district hospitals.

He is the third doctor of the provincial hospital in Silay City to test positive for the virus.

Diaz said a female doctor is believed to have been infected by her husband who had flu for 4 days. The source of infection has yet to be established.