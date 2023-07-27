PAGASA image

MANILA — Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 remained hoisted over several northern Luzon provinces on Thursday afternoon, as typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) moved farther away from the Philippine area of responsibility, the state weather bureau said Thursday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Egay was last spotted 280 kilometers west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and 185 kph gusts.

Egay left PAR at 8 a.m., and was on its way to Taiwan.

Signal No. 1, where 39 to 61 kph winds may cause minimal to minor threat to life and property, remained hoisted over the following areas:

Batanes

Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela), Ilocos Norte

Northwestern portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros) including Babuyan Islands

Batanes, Babuyan Islands and the nothern porition of Ilocos Norte may also experience between 50 to 100 millimeters (around 2 to 4 inches) of rainfall, PAGASA added.

Egay will also continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of northern and central Luzon and southern Luzon in the next three days.

Egay toppled trees, knocked out power, and forced thousands to evacuate in northern Luzon this week, the disaster council said.

At least 5 people are feared dead due to the typhoon, official reports said.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression may enter PAR on Sunday as a typhoon and will be named Falcon, PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin de la Cruz-Galicia said.

The tropical depression was last spotted 1,470 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, she said.

