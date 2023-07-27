November 24, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has urged local government units to establish health facilities for their residents and support the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan (PHFDP) 2020-2040, Malacañang said Thursday.

Memorandum Circular No. 26, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday, adopted the health facility development plan which serves as the country's "overall strategy for infrastructure and medical investments."

The development plan also aims to provide a strong primary care and streamlined health system for all Filipinos in line with the Universal Healthcare Act, the circular read.

To achieve this, local governments must craft measures that will help create primary care provider networks and health care provider networks, the circular said.

Local governments were also encouraged to tap public-private partnerships (PPP) in addressing "gaps" in the health facility development strategy.

"In this regard, LGUs may seek the assistance of the PPP Center in the conduct of technical trainings and capacity-building activities on the development and implementation of relevant PPP projects," the memo read.

The interior and health departments will guide LGUs.

“Moreover, the DOH, in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry-Board of Investments and the Fiscal Incentives Review Board, shall study, formulate, and implement policies that will encourage both domestic and international enterprises from the private sector to invest in health facilities aimed at addressing gaps in the PHFDP,” the circular added.

Marcos during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) said his government would expand specialized hospitals outside Metro Manila.

The President also vowed to “bring medical services to the people and not wait for them to come” to hospitals and health care centers.

The Alliance of Health Workers, however, said issues such as low wages, undistributed benefits, and understaffing and contractualization in hospitals went unaddressed in the past year.