The European Union (EU) flag flies in the wind as visitors pass by at the observatory dome of the Reichstag in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2022. Omer Messinger, EPA-EFE/FILE

MANILA — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit the country from July 30 to Aug. 1, the first time in 60 years that the president of the body would visit the country, Malacañang said on Thursday.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the 3-day visit was expected to deepen the Philippines' ties with the European Union.

Von der Leyen will also meet other Filipino officials, and those in the private and civic sectors, the PCO added.

"Both countries [will] step up cooperation activities in trade, economic cooperation, development cooperation, maritime cooperation, climate and environment, space cooperation, and digital connectivity," the Palace said of von der Leyen's visit.

This is not the first time Marcos and Von der Leyen met. The EU official hosted the Philippine leader and other ASEAN officials in Brussels December last year for the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) earlier this month said the European Union has seen progress on the country's human rights conditions under Marcos, Jr, which is among the country's trade obligations with the EU.

Protection of human rights is among the Philippines' "obligations" under the EU's GSP Plus trade scheme which allows the country to export to the Europe without duties or with reduced tariffs, said Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News