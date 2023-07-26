Egay continues to weaken over Luzon Strait

Typhoon Egay continues to weaken over the Luzon Strait and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday morning or afternoon before making landfall in Fujian, China, weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 4 a.m., the center of the eye of the typhoon was estimated at 195 km West of Basco, Batanes. Packing 150 kph winds and 185 kph gusts, the typhoon is moving northwestward at 15 kph.



Tropical cyclone wind signal no 2 is in effect over the following areas:

Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and the northern and central portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan)

TCWS No.1 is in effect in the ff areas:

Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and the northern portion of Zambales (Botolan, Iba, Candelaria, Cabangan, Palauig, Santa Cruz, Masinloc)

embed as ivs

Watch more News on iWantTFC

PAGASA forecast 50-100 mm of accumulated rainfall Thursday to Friday afternoon over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and the western portions of Abra and Benguet.

It added forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days," the bureau said.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Egay will continue to bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in the next three days.