Death toll in Rizal boat mishap rises to 26

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - At least 26 people died after a passenger vessel capsized off Binangonan, Rizal, authorities said Thursday, as typhoon Egay continued to bring bad weather over parts of Luzon.

The boat overturned less than 50 meters away from Barangay Kalinawan at around 1 p.m., the PCG said.

PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo earlier told ABS-CBN News at least 21 people died, while 31 others were rescued.

As of 7 p.m., the death toll rose to 27, with 40 survivors, according to the local government.

The PCG later adjusted the figure to 26 dead.

Search and retrieval operations were suspended due to poor visibility in the area.

Families and relatives of the victims are still waiting for possible updates from the local government.

The boat mishap struck hours after Egay left the Philippine area of responsibility.

Egay will continue enhancing the habagat, which would bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Northern and Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in the next three days, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

- with a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News