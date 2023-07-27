Watch more News on iWantTFC



MANILA - At least 21 people died after a passenger vessel capsized in Binangonan, Rizal, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Thursday, as typhoon Egay continued to bring bad weather over parts of Luzon.

Strong winds had lashed motor banca Princess Aya, which caused its passengers to panic and move to one side of the vessel.

The boat overturned less than 50 meters away from Barangay Kalinawan at around 1 p.m., the PCG said.

PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo told ABS-CBN News at least 21 people died, while 31 others were rescued.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing as of 5 p.m., the coast guard said.

The boat mishap struck hours after Egay left the Philippine area of responsibility.

Egay will continue enhancing the habagat, which would bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Northern and Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in the next three days, state weather bureau PAGASA said.