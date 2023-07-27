All typhoon signals lifted as 'Egay’ moves toward Taiwan

PAGASA image

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA lifted all tropical cyclone wind signals in the country as typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) moved towards Taiwan late Thursday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Egay was last located 315 kilometers west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 185 kph.

Egay is no longer bringing severe winds over the country, but PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Egay will continue to bring gusty conditions over Luzon and Western Visayas until Friday, and in Zambalas, Bataan, Cavite, Romblon, Antique and Kalayaan Islands by Saturday.

Habagat will also continue to bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days.

PAGASA likewise warned of rough to very rough seas in Luzon and eastern and western seaboards of Visayas due to the enhanced habagat and the influence of Egay.

“Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts. For larger vessels, operating in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. Mariners without proper experience or operating ill-equipped vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor,” it said.

Egay left PAR at 8 a.m., after it toppled trees, knocked out power, and forced thousands to evacuate in northern Luzon this week.

At least 5 people are feared dead due to the typhoon, official reports said.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression may enter PAR on Sunday as a typhoon and will be named Falcon, PAGASA earlier said.

