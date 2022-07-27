MANILA - The House of Representatives has adopted House Resolution 100, calling on the Commission on Elections to hold Special Elections for the 7th District of Cavite.

The position for Representative of Cavite's 7th Dist. has been left vacant after Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla took the Department of Justice portfolio under the Marcos Jr. administration.

Section 9, Article 6 of the 1987 Constitution states that in case of vacancy in the Senate or in the House of Representatives, a special election may be called to fill such vacancy in the manner prescribed by law, but the Senator or Member of the House of Representatives thus elected shall serve only for the unexpired term.

The House previously designated Speaker Martin Romualdez as caretaker of Remulla's district.

RELATED VIDEO