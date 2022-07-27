Philippines records 2,727 new COVID-19 cases

People eligible for the 2nd booster against COVID-19 receive their shots of the Pfizer vaccine at the Sta Ana Hospital in Manila on July 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,727 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday showed.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 27,754, the highest since April 10, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,760,488. The first infection was recorded on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Of the additional cases reported during the day, 986 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The positivity rate for July 24 to 26 is at 14.8 percent, Guido said.

The DOH data showed that the total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,694.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 3,672,040.

The Philippines recorded 19,536 new COVID-19 cases during the last week, a 33-percent increase from a week before. It meant an average of 2,791 infections per day during the week of July 18-24.

This is the highest since the week of Feb. 7-13 this year, when 28,280 cases were logged, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

It is also the second straight week that the daily average number of cases has remained above 2,000. The daily average number of cases in the week prior was 2,091, the research group added.

Some 71 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 15.9 million have received their booster shots.

