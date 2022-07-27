Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at headquarters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo, Japan, on October 23, 2017. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE/file



MANILA — The Philippine Senate on Wednesday honored former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated during a campaign event earlier this month.

Senators unanimously approved resolutions "expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate of the Philippines on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe."

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri led the chamber in remembering Abe and his closeness to Filipinos.

"PM Abe was an exceptional leader whose impact is felt not only in Japan, but in our country as well. He was a very good friend to the Philippines and it was under his leadership that Japan and the Philippines were really able to strengthen our bilateral relationship," said Zubiri in his sponsorship speech.

"In fact, by 2015, Japan had become our top trading partner, unseating even the United States," he added.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa described Abe as a “dear friend” who would gamely eat Filipino delicacies with former President Rodrigo Duterte each time that he visited the Philippines.

"As Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe was able to strike that much-needed balance between formality and friendship. When former President Duterte was elected President, Prime Minister Abe was the first foreign leader to visit the Philippines, surely to strengthen ties between the Philippines and Japan, but also to enjoy the life that our country has to offer," Dela Rosa said.

Abe was a "true friend with genuine concern for Filipinos", said Sen. JV Ejercito.

Abe was Japan's best-known politician, having served as prime minister for longer than any other leader.

