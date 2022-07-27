Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA — Three weather systems are being monitored by state meteorologists on Wednesday, with one seen to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms in northwestern Luzon.

One low-pressure area was spotted 235 kilometers west-northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda said there is a low possibility that the LPA will develop into a storm in the next 24 hours.

The weather system, however, may bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring another LPA over the Philippine Sea. As of 3 a.m., it is located 845 km east of Itbayat, Batanes.

The LPA is also less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, but will be continuously monitored, Castañeda said in a 5 a.m. briefing.

Aside from the 2 LPAs, a tropical depression was also spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

As of 3 a.m., it was located 2,265 km east of Central Luzon, bringing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 70 kph.

"Ayon din sa ating latest analysis, hindi natin ito nakikikitang papasok sa loob ng ating area of responsibility ngunit continuous monitoring pa rin tayo sa posibilad na magkaroon ng pagbabago sa track ng tropical depression na ito," Castañeda said.

On Wednesday, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm may be experienced over Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi due to the intertropical convergence zone.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ or localized thunderstorms.

Courtesy of PAGASA