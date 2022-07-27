Sen. Robin Padilla took his oath as the Senate opened its First Regular Session of the 19th Congress on July 25, 2022. (Senate PRIB)

MANILA — While he said he is happy so far since becoming a lawmaker, Sen. Robin Padilla on Wednesday admitted struggling during his first few days, particularly in understanding everything being discussed during their sessions.

“Kailangan ko lang mag-adjust. Hirap talaga ako dun sa Inglisan na malalalim. Lalo na yung mga usaping legal. Hinihingi ko talaga yun sa aking team na bigyan ako ng written, kung ano ang mga pinag-usapan dun, at pag-usapan namin ng Tagalog,” he said.

“Kasi mahalaga sa lahat maipaliwanag ko 'yun sa taumbayan kung ano ang pinag-usapan dun,” he added.

The actor disclosed that during Tuesday night’s caucus regarding committee chairmanships, he first asked his colleagues if they really support him as the chairman of the Senate committee on constitutional amendments, before finally accepting the position.

He said he is hoping to also bag the chairmanship of the public information and mass media committee.

“Basta ako, team player ako. Basta i-inform n'yo lang ako. Sundalo ako eh. Kailangan sumunod ako sa leader,” Padilla said.

The senator meantime said that his issue with Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva was already settled.

“Nagkaliwanagan naman na kami. Nag-usap na kami... Definitely, hindi personal yun. Trabaho yun,” Padilla said.

