Vice President Sara Duterte. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) announced on Wednesday plans to open additional satellite offices in the regions to make its services and programs more accessible.

"The OVP intends to open additional satellite offices to expand the reach of its social services, programs to more marginalized communities," OVP Spokesperson Reynold Munsayac said in a press conference.

The OVP earlier this month set up satellite offices in the cities of Dagupan, Cebu, Tacloban, Zamboanga, Davao, and Tandag in Surigao del Sur. Its headquarters, meanwhile, is housed in an office building in Mandaluyong City.

Munsayac said the OVP would also launch a livelihood program called "Mag Negosyo Ta 'Day," which Vice President Sara Duterte first implemented in Davao City when she was mayor.

The program aims to "provide inclusive financial empowerment to women and members of the LGBTQ sectors," Munsayac said.

"Qualified beneficiaries will be entitled to a grant of P20,000 capital and will undergo basic business management training," he said.

The OVP is also "evaluating" other basic social services that it can offer to the public, apart from the existing medical and burial assistance and the upcoming livelihood program, Munsayac said.

PERMANENT OVP HOME

Munsayac also reiterated Duterte's plans to establish a "permanent home and office" for the OVP, which would also be used by succeeding vice presidents.

"This will result in stability and reduce costs in office operations considering that future vice presidents will no longer need to rent temporary offices to house their staff," he said.

"OVP employees will also not be uprooted every time a new vice president is elected. This will enhance efficiency in the delivery of social services to the people," he added.

Munsayac said the OVP was considering several locations for its permanent headquarters but still needed to check if the government could fund the plan.

RELATED VIDEO