Abra province has yet to report any casualty from the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck on Wednesday morning, a local official said.

The tremor hit 3 kilometers northwest of Tayum, Abra around 8:43 a.m. and was felt in nearby areas up to Metro Manila.

"Wala pa naman casualty na nare-report ngayon," Abra Vice Governor Joy Bernos told TeleRadyo.

(No casualties have been reported so far.)

Motorists drive past a damaged building in Bangued, Abra, after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the area on Wednesday morning. A magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the town of Lagangilang in Abra and was felt in different parts of Luzon. Photo courtesy of the Office of Abra Rep. Ching Bernos

But she noted that the quake damaged some structures in the province.

"Yung provincial hospital namin, lumabas na lahat ng mga patients namin kasi yung isang part ng building namin gumuho siya."

(In our provincial hospital, all patients left the building because a portion of it collapsed.)

A bridge also collapsed in Langilang town, she said.

Abra Governor Dominic Valera is going around the province to inspect the damage to property and to check the condition of his constituents, Bernos said.

— TeleRadyo, 27 July 2022