Landslide along Halsema Highway in Mountain Province after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the Cordillera Administrative Region on July 27, 2022. Mountain Province MDRRMO

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday supported calls for the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR).

Marcos made the remark after a magnitude 7 earthquake damaged buildings in parts of Luzon, triggered dozens of landslides, and left at least 5 dead earlier in the day.

Asked whether he would ask Congress to pass a law that would create the DDR, Marcos said, "Yes, precisely."

"We have to recognize that we're disaster-prone... Our planning for the future should include all the science, and the knowledge, and the learnings on the mitigation of these kinds of disasters," he told reporters.

Marcos said the proposed agency would also help the country prepare for climate change.

"We need more capability than we have now. Magaling na tayo sa bagyo, marunong na tayo sa lindol. Pero ang mga dangers that the effects of climate change present are different. Thats why we need a specialist agency," he added.

(We can manage typhoons, we are knowledgeable on earthquakes. But the dangers which the effects of climate change present are different.)

Marcos in his State of the Nation Address on Monday said studies show that "many areas in the Philippines are at high risk from the rise in sea levels brought about by the increase in global temperature."

"We must adapt to this phenomenon with disaster-proof planning of our communities," he said.

The DDR will streamline responsibilities related to disaster preparedness, which are scattered across various departments and offices, Sen. Christopher Go earlier said.

But some senators in the 18th Congress had opposed the creation of the proposed department and said current agencies should be strengthened instead.

Then senator Panfilo Lacson also said a new department would cost the government at least P1.5 billion to set up, and billions more for salaries, capital outlay and operational expenses.