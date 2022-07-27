Magnitude 7.3 quake jolts Abra, felt in Metro Manila

MANILA (UPDATE) - A magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the town of Lagangilang in Abra and was felt in the capital region on Wednesday morning, Phivolcs said.
The tremor happened at 8:43 a.m., 2 kilometers southeast of Lagangilang town. It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 25 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.
The tremor was expected to cause damage and aftershocks.
The tremor was felt across Metro Manila, disrupting the ABS-CBN Teleradyo and ANC interviews. A "moderately strong" Intensity IV was felt in Quezon City, Philvocs said.
The tremor was measured at a magnitude 7.1 some 11 kilometers east southeast of Dolores town, Abra, according to the US Geological Survey. It had a 10-kilometer depth, the US agency said.
Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit services were temporarily halted after the quake.
Videos taken on social media also showed a church bell tower in Bantay, Ilocos Sur and a church in Tayum, Abra being damaged by the earthquake.