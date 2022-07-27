Fil-Am activists close off SF block to protest Marcos' SONA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino American activists in San Francisco recently took to the streets as part of protests against Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s first State of the Nation address.

They closed off a portion of the San Francisco block where the Philippine consulate is located. The activists also destroyed the effigies of Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte, symbolizing their frustration and disapproval of the 2022 Philippine national elections.

"We haven't seen very clear solutions to different issues such as what’s going on with education, what’s going on with the pandemic. It’s still this general view of unity when we really need to know specific answers," Malaya NorCal's Justher Gutierrez said.

Protesters likewise cited the shut down of news outlet Rappler one day prior to the inauguration of Marcos as a familiar censorship of press freedom like how Congress did not grant a license renewal to ABS-CBN in 2020.

"I think currently the Marcos and Duterte administration really benefit from disinformation and the silencing of press freedom as well as the turn to the vloggers [and] more explicitly pro-Marcos content. So we’re seeing that access to real objective information is [becoming] more and more difficult," Gutierrez said.

The Fil-Ams also put the blame on the US government for supplying the Philippine military with weapons which they say are used on innocent people.

"Our US tax dollars go to the investment of war in the Philippines. I don’t know about anyone else but for me and everyone who's here [in the protest] we rather see things like social services being funded, education being funded, health care being funded rather than war being funded," Abbey Irodistan of the Gabriela Santa Cruz said.

While the president has only been in office less than a month, the Fil-Ams continue to reject a Marcos-Duterte regime and demand accountability over the results of the 2022 polls.