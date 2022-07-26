Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The family driver who dropped off former Lamitan City, Basilan mayor Rose Furigay and daughter Hannah at the latter’s graduation ceremony last Sunday said he continues to reel from the trauma of the shooting that killed his boss and injured her daughter.

Jesse, who asked to keep his identity hidden, told media on Tuesday during Furigay’s wake that he has been reliving the incident.

“Hanggang ngayon hindi ako makakain, makatulog. Nagsimula kami mag-ano nu’ng Linggo po. Hanggang ngayon, makita mo na para akong ... Talagang walang panlasa sa hirap ng ano ... Nakikita mong bumabagsak sa harapan mo ’yon,” he said.

The 57-year-old driver said he did not realize at once that they were being shot that afternoon at Ateneo de Manila University.

“Noong dumating ako sa venue inalalayan ko pang bumaba ’yong amo ko bago ano ... Pagbaba nila at isinara na lahat no’ng pinto, pumasok na rin ako sa pinto. May narinig akong putok, pero mahina na,” he said.

Security footage at the Areté building in Ateneo saw the driver walking to his vehicle moments before the shooting began.

“Ang akala ko ‘welcome’ lang ’yong putok sa kanila. Noong tiningnan ko at may bumubulagta at sumigaw ’yong anak na niyakap ’yong nanay niya, parang nawala ’yong takot ko. Nakihabol din ako. Nakihabol ako pero masyado na siyang malayo,” the driver said.

He was later seen in a CCTV footage running along with other security personnel in the area toward the direction where the gunman fled.

“Ang unang tiningnan ko roon ’yong bumabaril. Nakita ko ’yung bumabaril, nakamask siya, maputi, mataas. Pero hindi ko siya kilala. Pero nu’ng nahuli siya nu’ng ano ... Talagang sigurado akong siya na ’yun, ’yong bumabaril,” Jesse said.

In the aftermath, he drove the bleeding Hannah Furigay to the hospital, while Rose was accompanied by her husband Roderick in an ambulance to a separate facility.

He added that the shock of the shooting had replaced the joy he shared with the family looking forward to Hannah’s graduation.

Jesse, a former cab driver, said he has been servicing the members of the Furigay family in Manila for nearly seven years.

“ ’Pag nandito sa Manila, araw-araw ko talaga sila pinagdi-drive na hindi naman sila nagpaturing na as in mayor. Itinuring ko talagang ordinaryong boss ko lang siya,” he said about the slain ex-mayor.



The driver and a family friend who accompanied the Furigays when the shooting occurred went to police on Tuesday to submit affidavits detailing what they saw.

The Philippine National Police on Tuesday declared the shooting case closed, following the arrest and admission of 38-year-old suspect Chao Tiao Yumol to the crime.

Also killed aside from Furigay were her long-time aide Victor Capistrano and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala.

Commission on Higher Education chairman Prospero De Vera III condoled with the family and other Basilan officials on the second night of the wake on Tuesday.

De Vera said he had known Furigay personally and visited Lamitan multiple times to meet with her.

On Sunday, he said in a statement the shooting incident “also highlights the importance of keeping our campuses safe and secure as places of learning, inclusivity and peace.”

Former social welfare secretary Rolando Bautista, who had been assigned to Basilan in 2014, was also among the first visitors to the wake on Monday.

A date has yet to be set for the transfer of Furigay and Capistrano’s remains back to Basilan.

According to the family, Hannah has already been discharged from intensive care but had to again undergo surgery for her injuries.

