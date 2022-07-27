Doctors back creation of PH version of CDC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A doctors’ group on Wednesday said they would back President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s push for the creation of a Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the Philippines.

The chief executive, in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday said his administration will lead the creation of a Center for Disease Control and vaccine institute in the Philippines.

“Kami po ay looking forward doon sa sinabi ni Presidente Marcos, yung pagtayo ng Center for Disease Control,” said Philippine College of Physicians immediate past president Dr. Maricar Limpin.

(We are looking forward to what he said--that we will soon have our own Center for Disease Control.)

“At alam naman ho natin, basically, parang magiging CDC po yan ng Amerika na kung saan magga-gather ho tayo ng mga pinaka latest na evidence ‘no, mabilis na maglalakap ho tayo.”

(And we know, that it will be like the CDC in America where we can gather the latest medical evidence, we can gather them quickly.)

Limpin said she hopes non-communicable diseases will also be covered by the expertise of the Philippine version of the CDC.

“I hope na sa paggawa po ng Center for Disease Control na ito ay malagay natin sa tama ang pag-create nung structure ng CDC. At siyempre, gusto ho sana natin na hindi lang po sa mga infectious disease ho ito mag-apply kung hindi maski doon sa mga non-communicable diseases,” she said.

(I hope that, when we create our own CDC, it will have a good organizational structure. And of course, we also want it to cover not just infectious diseases but also non-communicable diseases.)

--TeleRadyo, 27 July 2022

