MANILA - Alert Level 4 remains in Myanmar, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday, despite appeals for downgrade from Filipinos who wish to return there for work.

In a statement, the DFA said it acknowledges the concerns of affected Filipino migrant workers, but added it has to ensure their safety.

Under Alert Level 4, the Philippine government undertakes mandatory evacuation procedures.

"The DFA acknowledges the concerns of OFWs wishing to return to Myanmar despite the uncertainty and danger posed by the ongoing crisis. However, the safety and security of every single Filipino overseas remains the top priority of the Philippine government," the DFA said.

"To protect the lives of our fellow Filipinos abroad, Alert Level 4 will therefore remain in place in Myanmar until further notice," it added.

The DFA raised Alert Level 4 in Myanmar in May 2021 due to the conflict there that started in February of the same year.

"The DFA is continuously assessing the situation and the corresponding alert level, as well as responding to the particular needs of the remaining Filipino community," it said.

Since February last year, 701 Filipinos, or 60 percent of overseas Filipinos in Myanmar, have already been repatriated.

The DFA advised Filipinos still in Myanmar to restrict non-essential movements, avoid public places and prepare for evacuation.

