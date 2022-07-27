DepEd assessing schools for blended learning beyond October

MANILA — The Department of Education is determining which areas or schools will be allowed to continue with blended learning beyond October, its spokesperson said Wednesday.

"From now, actually until the opening of classes on August 22 until October 31, tinitingnan natin kung ano ang situwasyon sa bawat paaralan. Tinitingnan natin kung may schools na based sa kanilang infrastructure, hindi kayang mag-in-person classes, doon natin ia-apply ang blended learning," DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said in a press briefing.

(From now, actually until the opening of classes on August 22 until October 31, we are looking at the situation in each school. We're checking if schools, based on their infrastructure, cannot return to in-person classes. That's where we will apply blended learning.)

Education Secretary Sara Duterte ordered earlier this month that all public and private schools in basic education must shift to 5 days of in-person classes in a week, beginning Nov. 2.

Distance and blended learning will only be allowed until Oct. 31, according to a DepEd Order No. 34.

But President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said blended learning could continue in "very specific areas."

Poa said the DepEd is also looking for ways to provide schools with better internet and gadgets, which Marcos mentioned in his State of the Nation Address last Monday.

"The DepEd is preparing its budget for next year and naglaan po tayo ng budget para mabigyan natin ng kaukaulang devices, state-of-the-art materials ang ating mga students," said Poa, noting that DepEd's proposed 2023 budget is currently pegged at around P810 billion.

"As to the internet, we will be coordinating with the DICT ( Department of Information and Communications Technology) doon sa internet connection," he added.

Poa said DepEd is also assessing learning materials, such as modules, as part of its ongoing curriculum review.

For now, the agency is keeping the medium of instruction — both Filipino and English — following the Basic Education Development Plan, a "long-term plan" prepared by the previous DepEd administration.

As of Wednesday, 5.6 million learners have enrolled for School year 2022-2023, according to the DepEd.

RELATED VIDEO