A woman walks past debris in Barangay Pagbangkeruan, Alcala, Cagayan three days after the onslaught of Typhoon Ompong in September 2018. AC Dimatatac/ICSC/Handout



MANILA —The demand for climate information is expected to increase as the country finds ways to deal with the effects of climate change, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

PAGASA Climatology and Agrometeorology Division officer-in-charge Rosalina De Guzman said in a forum that the public needs "reliable and actionable information" on the climate for decision making.

“There is also a growing recognition in the public and private sector for climate products of PAGASA, and it will grow in to the future,” De Guzman said.

The climate information service is something that PAGASA has been giving in the past: weather forecast and tropical cyclone warning, flood forecasting and warning, climatological and farm weather services, research and development, and astronomical services, among others.

De Guzman said the state weather bureau is also offering new products.

"We provide observation and forecast of the heat index. (Another is) MARITES (Managing Risk and Uncertainties). This is a game tool for understanding forecast uncertainties and demonstrates how to create decisions based on different seasonal forecast uncertainties, what actions to take,” she said.

PAGASA has also “co-produced client-tailored climate services” such as local climate advisories and consolidating capacities for disaster risk reduction in agriculture.

“Farmers use information to select cultivars, purchase appropriate seeds, use alternative livelihoods, determine the right harvest time, deciding time of pesticide application,” said De Guzman.

But more needs to be done, she said.

“More effort is still needed to understand climate information users’ needs and in the decision making processes,” she said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: