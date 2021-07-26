Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to 21,133 with 79 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 21,133 as 79 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 46 new recoveries and 11 new fatalities.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,407 as 12,460 of those infected have recovered, while 1,266 have died.

There are currently 97 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,794 in the Asia Pacific, 945 in Europe, 4,565 in the Middle East and Africa, and 103 in the Americas.

(1/3) The DFA reports a total of 79 new confirmed cases, 46 new recoveries, and 11 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad over the previous week.@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/o5xMfFIpDI — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) July 26, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,555,396 people. The tally includes 27,247 deaths, 1,473,009 recoveries, and 55,140 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 194.3 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 4.1 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

