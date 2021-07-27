QC to test factory workers after employee traced to Delta variant in another city

Members of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance conduct COVID-19 swab testing for residents on May 31, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Quezon City government will test all workers of a factory after one employee tested positive for COVID-19 and was traced as a close contact of a Delta virus patient in another city, an official said Tuesday.

The factory worker who contracted the virus last worked in the city on June 24, said Dr. Rolly Cruz, head of QC Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.

"We decided to test all workers dun sa (at the) factory...Para lang makasigurado tayo na walang transmission sa workplace, ite-test lahat ang nandoon," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Just to make sure there's no workplace transmission, we'll test everyone there.)

"Ito po ay hindi taga-QC ang magasawa na ito. Unang nagkasakit ang lalaki pero ang na-sequence ay ang buntis."

Meantime, the Filipino migrant worker who tested positive for the Delta variant and has since recovered will undergo another confirmatory test, Cruz said.

The overseas Filipino worker returned from Saudi Arabia on June 24 and was swabbed on June 30, Cruz said. He tested positive on July 2 and was tagged as recovered and released from hotel quarantine on July 11, he added.

The OFW's positive genome sequence result for the Delta variant was released last Sunday, according to Cruz.

"Depende sa viral load ng kaniyang swab, ipapa-check po sa infectious disease specialist. Tingnan natin kung ito ay remnant lang ba 'to or another continuing infection pa po siya," he said.

(It depends on the viral load of his swab, which we will have checked by an infectious disease specialist. We'll know if this is only a remnant or another continuing infection.)

The Philippines so far has a total of 119 cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant.