10,000 doses ng Sinovac vaccine para sa tourism workers nasa Boracay na

MAYNILA — Dumating na sa Boracay noong Lunes ang 10,000 doses ng Sinovac vaccine na CoronaVac, ayon sa Department of Tourism (DOT) nitong Martes, kaya maraming tourism workers doon ang matuturukan.

Lunes sinimulan ng DOT at lokal na pamahalaan ang pagbabakuna sa mga tourism workers sa CityMall Boracay.

"We are glad to report that the the 10,000 doses of Sinovac will benefit 6,500 tourism frontliners in the island," sabi ni DOT Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat

Ayon sa DOT, sa 10,000 doses, 3,000 ay nakalaan para sa second dose habang ang matitirang 7,000 ay para naman sa first at second doses ng 3,500 tourism workers.

Sabi ni Puyat, target ng DOT na mabakunahan lahat ang 11,620 tourism workers sa Boracay Island bilang paghahanda na rin sa paparating na holiday season.

"I am very happy to see that more and more tourism workers in Boracay are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and are able to return to their livelihood with confidence. We in the DOT remain grateful to all of our partners, including the private sector," ani Puyat

Batay sa datos ng Malay, Aklan LGU, kabuuang 29,660 na ang tourists arrival sa Boracay mula Hulyo 1 hanggang 25, 2021.

Sa nasabing bilang, 65.08 percent o 19,305 ang galing sa National Capital Region.



—Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

