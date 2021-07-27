'Boosted our gross national happiness': Senate approves 12 resolutions honoring Hidilyn Diaz

Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines reacts after her victory at the women's 55 kg category for weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics. Edgard Garrido, Reuters

MANILA - The Senate on Tuesday approved 12 resolutions in honor and recognition of Hidilyn Diaz, a day after she dramatically gave the Philippines its first gold medal in the Olympics.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III led the tribute for Diaz, and urged support for the resolutions giving distinction to the Filipino athlete who bagged the historic gold medal at the women's 55 kg category for weightlifting.

"Hidilyn’s dedication, sacrifices, and self-discipline to achieve her Olympic goal were beyond compare as she trained and lived in exile in Malaysia since February 2020. When the Malaysian government imposed and implemented its Movement Control Order in April 2020 to contain the COVID-19 Pandemic, Hidilyn’s character and determination were further tested but the Filipina athlete stood still as she continued to train using bamboo sticks and large water bottles as makeshift weightlifting equipment," Sotto said in his speech.

"Thus, her success during these tough times makes it sweeter not only for her but for all the Filipinos all over the world."

The higher chamber approved the resolutions filed before giving a standing ovation for Diaz.

"That woman last night with one mighty lift ended her people’s hunger for Olympic gold. Whether it was for her family or for her country, she lifted more than what she was expected to. But last night was historic and sweet," Senate President pro-tempore Ralph Recto said.

"With one heave, she hoisted the Philippines for the first time atop the winner’s podium, for which her countrymen waited for almost 100 years."

Diaz is the first Filipino gold medalist in the country's 97 years of sending athletes to the Olympics since its first participation in the famed sporting event in 1924.

Recto said Diaz's victory "came at the right time when hope is in short supply."

"Her triumph generated so much joy that it boosted our Gross National Happiness. Her win inspires millions of young girls that they, too, can surmount the odds. Her barbell broke the glass ceiling women encounter and shattered the trope that they are the inferior sex," he said.

Sen. Joel Villanueva commended Diaz for winning against China.

"Napakasarap ng feeling na after that competition, it was so uplifting of of our spirits. Lakaiba at hindi kaya isalarawan. It was extra special because it was China trying to steal our first gold. It was a great win for all of us," he said.

According to Sen. Franklin Drilon, Diaz's victory was sweet after a disappointing State of the Nation Address by President Rodrigo Duterte, which happened hours earlier before she won the gold medal.

"The SONA gave a grim scenario for our country. Hidilyn delivered good news we needed to hear. After the speech of [Duterte], a hero was born in the person of Ms. Diaz," he said.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, meanwhile, filed a different resolution thanking Diaz for inspiring girls and young women to dream for Olympic gold.



"Kay Hidilyn Diaz, maraming, maraming salamat sa iyo. Salamat na hindi mo sinukuan ang Pilipinas kahit madaming beses mo naramdaman na hindi ka namin sinamahan sa iyong paglalakbay. Salamat dahil hindi mo kami binigo, kahit madaming beses mo siguro naramdaman na binigo ka namin. Salamat sa kasiyahan at liwanag," she said.

"Mabuhay ka. Hidilyn Sakalam. Babae Sakalam."

Sen. Richard Gordon also suggested that the Senate file a resolution that will urge the Philippine Historical Commission to make a commemorative stamp in honor of Diaz.

Because of her heroics ending the Philippines' long wait for an Olympic gold medal, Diaz is set to receive plenty of incentives both from the government and the private sector.

As outlined by Republic Act 10699, Diaz will receive P10 million from the Philippine government. At least P23 million more will be given by the private sector.

A residential condominium and a house and lot are also waiting for her when she comes home.

Two airline carriers have also gifted her free flights for the rest of her life in gratitude for her achievement.

In 2016, she also won silver in the Rio Olympics, ending a 20-year medal drought for the Philippines.

Diaz used her prize money after that to build a weightlifting gym in her hometown.

— Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

