10 OFWs repatriated via Davao City test positive for COVID-19

DAVAO CITY - Ten Filipino migrant workers repatriated to the Philippines via Davao City have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 10 OFWs, three were repatriated from Bangladesh, and seven arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

This was disclosed by Davao Mayor Inday Sara Duterte on Monday in an interview with the Davao City Disaster Radio.

“They were already placed on the designated temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMFs) for OFWs,” Duterte-Carpio said.

The mayor added that the city will refer the cases to the Department of Health.

Some of the passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic, while others are showing mild symptoms and need medical care, Duterte-Carpio said.

They were reportedly among the OFWs who arrived at the Davao International Airport on separate flights on July 15 and July 18.

As part of arrival protocols, the passengers were swabbed 48 hours before the flight and were required to present negative RT-PCR results.

—Report from Hernel Tocmo

