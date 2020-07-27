Total number of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad passes 9,300-mark

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said there were 29 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recorded among Filipinos abroad, raising the total to 9,304.

The DFA also said there were no new fatalities and 10 new recoveries reported.

Of the total cases, 3,231 are active, while 5,420 have recovered. A total of 653 have succumbed to the disease.

These cases are from 70 countries and regions.

27 July 2020



With 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in Asia and the Pacific and Middle East/Africa today, the DFA reports that the total number of Filipinos infected with COVID-19 passed the 9,300 mark. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/mRQ5casCZ7 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) July 27, 2020

The breakdown by region of those undergoing treatment is as follows: 238 in the Asia-Pacific; 488 in Europe; 2,382 in the Middle East and Africa; and 123 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, 82,040 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded as of Monday, of which 53,649 are active.

The infectious disease has claimed the lives of 1,945, while 26,446 have recovered.

-- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News