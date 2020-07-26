The ANC Brief: SONA during a pandemic

All eyes will be on President Duterte today as he delivers his SONA. Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Dealing with a virus

President Duterte's State of the Nation Address (SONA) today could be his most important as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic. Will we hear of more strong-arm tactics in imposing lockdowns? Or will we hear more jokes like using gasoline as a disinfectant? Vice President Leni Robredo said she expects to hear about a recovery plan.

Militaristic

Speaking of COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases in the country passed the 80,000 mark. Is the rising number of cases proof that the government's "pasaway" narrative and its "militaristic" method in imposing lockdowns are not working?

Crammed

If we are looking for evidence of what the government is getting wrong in handling the pandemic, all we have to do is to look at reports of thousands of stranded individuals crammed into the Rizal Memorial Stadium. Based on pictures and video footage of the situation there, physical distancing is non-existent. And considering these individuals are leaving for the provinces, the conditions are ripe for possible outbreaks.

More corruption

Just after the resignation of a ranking official of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) due to alleged "widespread corruption," reports came out that the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the agency's IT project for alleged overpricing. Ironically, the IT project was meant to prevent corruption of PhilHealth's dwindling fund. The sad part is that reports of corruption inside the PhilHealth have already surfaced in the past.

Snakey situation

In a 15-minute video, Alice Dixson quashed all conspiracy theories and decades-long musings about her supposed Galleria experience: ‘I didn’t fall into a trapdoor. I didn’t get P850M.’