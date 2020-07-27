READ: ABS-CBN offers transmission network for gov't educational programs

Our commitment to the public is for ABS-CBN to continue serving the Filipino in whatever capacity we can.



In response to the educational thrust of the government in this time of the pandemic, we are offering the use of our transmission network to broadcast educational programs all over the country. We hope to help the government continuously educate students nationwide despite the limitations brought about by the pandemic. On top of our transmission network, we are also offering the use of all the educational programs we have produced over the past 20 years.



While this is not expected to have any business impact to the company, we are hopeful that our network can help in the education of our students nationwide.



