No 2nd wave yet, COVID-19 data still being studied — DOH

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday said it has not yet seen any indication of a 2nd wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines although they continue to study its possibility.

“As to the 2nd wave nag-aaral tayo pero wala pa tayong dine-declare na ganito. At hindi pa natin nakikita 'yan na meron tayong ganyan,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a briefing with reporters.

(As to the 2nd wave, we are still studying it but we have not yet declared something like that. And we haven’t seen it yet.)

Vergeire acknowledged the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, especially in the National Capital Region as the country eased its quarantine measures to gradually re-open the economy.

“We will be continually studying our situation and we will be giving information as to this kind of instances that are happening based on epidemiologic analysis and the numbers that we have right now,” she said.

Back in May, the public reacted when DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III and an expert explained that the country was already in its 2nd wave since they considered the first 3 imported cases of COVID-19 as the 1st wave. This was immediately corrected by Malacanang and the DOH spokesperson, saying that the Philippines is still on its first “major” wave.

Worldwide, countries are bracing for a second wave of their respective outbreaks as they also ease restrictions. But scientists have been quoted in international media saying that while others describe any rise in cases as a second wave, for the first one to end or recede, the virus should have been brought under control first with cases falling substantially.

This is something that seems to have not yet happened in the Philippines.

University of the Philippines professor Ranjit Rye, who is also part of the UP OCTA Research Group that does projections on COVID-19 cases, told ABS-CBN News earlier this month that the country is still on its first wave since we first “need to go down to end the wave.”