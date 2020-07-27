Duterte wants CHED to provide scholarships to OFWs' dependents

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday asked the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to provide scholarship programs to dependents of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) whose livelihoods were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am also calling on the CHED for scholarship programs for the qualified dependents of our OFWs," Duterte said during his 5th State of the Nation Address.

CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera III earlier proposed to senators the implementation of a voucher system that would enable children of OFWs to continue studying despite economic challenges brought by the coronavirus crisis.

Most colleges and universities are set to implement flexible learning in the coming academic year as in-person classes remain suspended due to the continuing threat of COVID-19.

Higher education institutions would start their school year depending on their learning delivery mode, with those using flexible learning opening in August.