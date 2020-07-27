Cops can't use anti-terror law to brand documents as 'subversive': PNP chief

MANILA - Policemen cannot use the Anti-Terror Law to brand documents as subversive, Philippine National Police chief Archie Gamboa said Monday, noting there are no implementing rules published yet.

The PNP chief said the repeal of Republic Act 1700, the Anti-Subversion Law of 1957, means documents can no longer be tagged as "subversive."

"Hindi ba, remember after the repeal ang Republic Act 1700, there is no such thing anymore as subversive. Now on the context of the Anti-Terrorism Act that cannot still be used as of now 'yung sinasabi nilang anti-government or whatever kasi wala pang internal rules and regulations," Gamboa said.

Policemen on Sunday seized documents including copies of Pinoy Weekly magazine from the office of Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (KADAMAY) in Pandi, Bulacan.

A Facebook post from Pinoy Weekly said the police claimed the publication "is illegal and teaches people to fight the government. This Police operation follows the arrest of a local leader of Kadamay in the same area."



Gamboa said he reminded PRO3 Regional Director and TG Central Luzon Commander Rhodel Sermonia about the repeal of the law before filing any charges.

"Sinabi ko 'yan kay RD Sermonia na: 'Look, be very careful in using that word because probably you can charge them with other laws present but not that' kasi wala na nga 'yung law na 'yun," he said.