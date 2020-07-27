Bato 'happy' over Duterte's renewed push for death penalty

MANILA - Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Monday lauded President Rodrigo Duterte for calling for the reimposition of death penalty in the country when he delivered his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Duterte said he wants to revive lethal injection for those convicted of drug-related crimes.

"I'm happy that he appealed to Congress for the passage of the death penalty law for drug trafficking," Dela Rosa told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"My death penalty bill has been languishing at the referred committee for 1 year already without actions taken," he said.

Dela Rosa's proposed Senate Bill No. 226 or the Death Penalty Law was referred to the chamber's Committee on Justice and Human Rights last year.

In December, the former police chief-turned-lawmaker urged the Senate to tackle his proposal in the first quarter of 2020, but his call was not heeded in the chamber.

The reimposition of capital punishment, especially for illegal drug offenders, was among Duterte's campaign promises in 2016, saying the threat of death can deter the proliferation of narcotics in the country.

The death penalty was abolished in the Philippines in 2006, under the presidency of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.