6 areas in Cebu City placed under granular lockdown

CEBU CITY - In preparation for a possible shift to general community quarantine, Cebu City has placed 6 sitios under granular lockdown.

This means that the residents of the specific areas, including exempted workers, will not be allowed to leave their homes.

Among the areas put under granular lockdown are Sitio C. Mina extension in Barangay Mabolo, Sitio Cekalco in Barangay Labangon, Tuada compound in Barangay Tisa, Sitio San Isidro and Abellanosa Compound in Barangay Quiot and Sitio Eyha in Barangay Guadalupe.

The lockdown was implemented last Saturday, July 25, and will last for 14 days.

Policemen have been deployed in said areas to make sure all residents stay at home.

Barangay volunteers are the ones who will buy essentials for the residents.

“This is our help to the community,” said Kenneth Lendio, a volunteer.

Despite having volunteers helping them, some residents believe the lockdown will be difficult for them.

“They should at least just let us buy around our sitio,” said resident Minnie Zafra who is also affected by the lockdown as an online seller.

The Cebu City Police Office is optimistic though that the granular lockdown will help decrease active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 in the area.

“Everything is going smooth,” said Cebu City Police Office Director Col. Josefino Ligan.

To date, there are more than 3,000 active cases in Cebu City.