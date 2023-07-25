Typhoon Egay hammers Babuyan Islands; heavy rains drench Luzon

PAGASA image

MANILA - Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) continued to batter the Babuyan Islands as it passed north of Camiguin Island, state weather bureau PAGASA said early Wednesday.

In its 2 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Egay was last located over the coastal waters of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 240 kph.

Violent, life-threatening conditions are expected to continue over the Babuyan Islands in the next 6 hours, the weather agency said.

According to PAGASA, Egay is likely to move westward or west-northwestward over the Luzon Strait in the next 12 hours and either pass close or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands within the same period.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4, where typhoon-force winds may cause significant to severe threat to life and property in 12 hours, is still hoisted over the following areas:

Northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes) including the Babuyan Islands

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams)

TCWS No. 3, where storm-force winds likely will be experienced in 18 hours, is raised over the following areas:

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan

Apayao

Northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan)

Northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas)

Rest of Ilocos Norte

TCWS No. 2, where gale-force winds may be felt in 24 hours, is still raised in:

Isabela

Rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan, Atok)

Rest of Abra

Ilocos Sur

Northern portion of La Union (Bangar, Sudipen, Luna, Balaoan, Santol)

TCWS No. 1, where strong winds will be felt in 36 hours, is still hoisted over:

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Benguet

Rest of La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Pampanga

Bulacan

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

Northern portion of Batangas (Talisay, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Balete, Malvar, Lipa City)

Northern and central portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Padre Burgos, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Lucban, Sampaloc, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Cabusao, Sipocot, Garchitorena, Ragay, Del Gallego, Calabanga, Presentacion, Lupi)

Northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran)

Egay is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will continue to bring occasional monsoon rains over the western portions of central Luzon, southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.

PAGASA warned of a high risk of storm surge which may cause flooding in low-lying and coastal areas in Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

Egay is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday morning, as it weakens throughout its stay in the country's monitoring area.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

