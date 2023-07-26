Signal No. 4 still up in Cagayan as 'Egay' moves slowly away from PH

Satellite image of Typhoon Egay. PAGASA

MANILA - Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) has maintained its strength as it slowly moves away from the Philippines, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Egay was last located 70 kilometers west northwest of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 240 kph.

It is currently moving in a northwestward direction at 10 kph. According to PAGASA, Egay is forecast to continue moving northwestward or north northwestward, and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 remains hoisted over the following areas, where 118 to 184 kph winds could rip off roofs and break trees.

Northwestern portion of Cagayan (Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams)

The weather agency also raised the following tropical cyclone wind signals.

SIGNAL NO. 3

Winds may damage half of old, dilapidated houses made of light materials, and down almost all banana plants.

Batanes

Northern and central portions of Cagayan (Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Alcala, Allacapan, Lasam, Baggao, Amulung, Rizal, Santo Niño, Piat, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas, San Juan)

Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait)

SIGNAL NO. 2

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Isabela

Rest of Cagayan

Rest of Ilocos Sur

Rest of Abra

Northern and central portions of La Union (Luna, Caba, Santol, Bauang, City of San Fernando, San Juan, Bagulin, Bangar, San Gabriel, Burgos, Naguilian, Bacnotan, Sudipen, Balaoan, Aringay)

Northern and central portions of Benguet (Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, La Trinidad, Sablan, Bakun, Buguias, Tublay, Bokod)

SIGNAL NO. 1

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

Metro Manila

Cavite

Rizal

Laguna

Rest of La Union

Rest of Benguet

Northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar, Real, Lucban, Sampaloc, Mauban) including Pollilo Islands

Forecast track of Typhoon Egay. PAGASA

Heavy rainfall may hit the following areas on Wednesday, according to PAGASA.

Above 200 mm (7.9 inches) of rain: the northwestern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte

100-200 mm: Batanes, Ilocos Sur, the rest of Cagayan, Apayao, and Abra

50-100 mm: Zambales and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Region

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely," PAGASA said.

Egay will likewise enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will continue to bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of central Luzon, southern Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

PAGASA also said Egay is expected to weaken throughout the forecast period, "although the rate of weakening will not be rapid due to slightly favorable environment offsetting the impact of land interaction with the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon and Taiwan."

A more rapid weakening is expected once EGAY makes landfall and moves inland over mainland China, with the tropical cyclone degenerating into a remnant low by Saturday," PAGASA added.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

