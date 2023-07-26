Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (C-R) with Queen Azizah Aminah Maimunah, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (C-L) with First Lady Maria Louise Araneta Marcos, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail pose for photograph during a state welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 26, 2023. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Maria Louise Araneta Marcos will visit Malaysia from July 25 to 27, 2023. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE/Pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday met with two of Malaysia's leaders, urging the Southeast Asian country to restrengthen ties and work with its neighbor the Philippines to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his meeting with Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah and Queen Azizah, Marcos said reexamining and reaffirming Malaysia-Philippines ties was the "most important aspect" of his 3-day state visit in Kuala Lumpur.

"I believe that it is the way for us to refocus our efforts together to mutually beneficial initiatives for our two countries and to see how we can help one another as we face the post-pandemic future," he told the Malaysian king.

Marcos also met with the country's prime minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Istana Negara (National Palace), the king's residence in the Malaysian capital.

Marcos also noted that the Philippines and Malaysia's memberships to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) were key to help the two economies bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.

"The two countries must recreate and transform themselves to be competitive and to be part of a new world order as it is happening and transforming now," Marcos said.

"We will play a very large part in that transformation. And that transformation is going to strengthen and made more stable by this partnership that we make with each other," he added.

"And so, it becomes more and more important for me that these partnerships we will foster on a cultural level and the people-to-people [diplomacy] now continue to be expanded and to gain stature in the way that we promote that relationship between our two countries," he also said.

As of writing, Marcos was slated to hold bilateral talks with Anwar on Wednesday afternoon. He is also scheduled to talk with Malaysian business leaders before returning to Manila on Thursday.

Marcos' state visit to Malaysia is his 14th overseas trip since he assumed the presidency last year, departing a day after he delivered his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

His visit came as parts of the Philippines were pounded by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri), which reportedly killed 1 person and affected more than 180,000 people so far.