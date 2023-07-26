A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows Coastguard personnel conducting a rescue mission in the flood-hit town of Bacarra, Ilocos Norte on July 26, 2023. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), one person died while two others were injured as Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) dumped rains in parts of the country. Around 44,356 families or 180,439 individuals were displaced in different villages. EPA-EFE/Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — The province of Ilocos Norte was placed under a state of calamity on Wednesday as Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) continued to batter parts of northern Luzon.

Aside from massive floods brought by torrential rains and strong winds, residents of Ilocos Norte grappled with a province-wide blackout.

Widespread damage to local agriculture and infrastructure was expected in Egay's aftermath, with overflowing rivers rendering several roads and bridges impassable.

1.3 MILLION FOOD PACKS

Meanwhile, the national government has so far given out 1.3 million food packs to residents affected by the typhoon, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.

“As of yesterday, ang ulat nga namin, 1.3 million family food packs ang nakakalat sa 16 na regions ng ating bansa, at sa iba’t ibang mga probinsya,” Gatchalian said on Wednesday.

(As of yesterday, we have distributed 1.3 million family food packs in several provinces across 16 regions in the country.)

He noted that up to 100,000 food packs were distributed on Tuesday in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and the Cordilleras.

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is in Malaysia for a 3-day state visit through Thursday, ordered the national government to work with the local governments of the affected areas to ensure the safety of residents.

“Hindi tayo tumitigil na makipag-coordinate sa local government officials ng Ilocos Norte kasi alam natin na apektado rin sila pati na rin sa Cordillera region,” Gatchalian said.

(We will not stop coordinating with local government officials in Ilocos Norte and Cordillera region because we know they were badly affected.)

As of Wednesday afternoon, a person was reportedly killed and 180,000 others were affected by Egay, which continued to batter the Babuyan Islands in the Philippines' northernmost tip.

Its center was last located at the coastal waters of Dalupiri Islands in Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph and 240 kph gusts. It was moving northwestward at 10 kph.

Several areas in Luzon remained under tropical cyclone wind signals, the highest of which was Signal No. 4 over portions of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, and Apayao.

—with reports from Randy Menor and Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

