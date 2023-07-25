Egay’ weakens slightly as it hovers over waters off Cagayan

Satellite image of Super Typhoon Egay. PAGASA.

MANILA - Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) weakened slightly as it hovers over the waters off Cagayan province, the state weather bureau said late Tuesday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Egay was last located over the coastal waters of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 240 kph.

It is currently moving west northwestward at 10 kph. According to PAGASA, it is expected to continue moving west or west northwestward over the Luzon Strait in the next 12 hours, and may make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands within the same period.

“Slight northward or southward shift in this segment of the track (but within the forecast confidence cone) may result in a landfall or close approach over northern mainland Cagayan or Batanes,” PAGASA added.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4, where winds from 118 to 184 kph may cause significant to severe threat to life and property, is still hoisted over the northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams).

Signal No. 3, on the other hand, is raised over Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, Apayao, the northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan), the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas), and the rest of Ilocos Norte.

SIGNAL NO. 2

Isabela

Rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan, Atok)

Rest of Abra

Ilocos Sur

Northern portion of La Union (Bangar, Sudipen, Luna, Balaoan, Santol)

SIGNAL NO. 1

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Benguet

Rest of La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Pampanga

Bulacan

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

Northern portion of Batangas (Talisay, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Balete, Malvar, Lipa City)

Northern and central portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Padre Burgos, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Lucban, Sampaloc, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Cabusao, Sipocot, Garchitorena, Ragay, Del Gallego, Calabanga, Presentacion, Lupi)

Northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran)

Egay is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will continue to bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of central Luzon, southern Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

PAGASA warned of a high risk of storm surge which may cause flooding in low-lying and coastal areas in Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

"Maximum surge heights may exceed 3.0 m is some of the warning areas," it added.

PAGASA said Egay, after passing the Babuyan Islands, will turn northwestward or north northwestward and pass over the waters south and southwest of Taiwan.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday morning.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.



