Personnel from the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Emergency Rescue Team conduct a clearing operation along Barangay Rapuli road in Santa Ana, Cagayan Province as Typhoon Egay batters northern Luzon on July 26, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Typhoon Egay maintained its strength and hit land for a second time before Wednesday noon, the state weather bureau said, as it kept wind signals raised over vast swaths of Luzon.

Egay made its second landfall over Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan province on Wednesday, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

At 10 a.m., the typhoon was spotted over the coastal waters of Aparri, Dalupiri Island, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour and up to 240 kph gusts, the weather agency said.

"Violent, life-threatening conditions are expected to continue over Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, and the northern portions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte in the next 6 hours," PAGASA warned.



Storm surges reaching exceeding three meters may cause flooding in some low-lying and coastal areas in Batanes, Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and portions of Isabela and Ilocos Sur, it added.

PAGASA kept Signal 4 raised in the following areas, where 118 to 184 kph winds could rip off roofs and break trees.

Northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands

Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams, Pasuquin, Vintar, Bacarra)

The weather agency also raised the following tropical cyclone wind signals.



SIGNAL NO. 3

Winds may damage half of old, dilapidated houses made of light materials, and down almost all banana plants.

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan

Rest of Apayao

Northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan)

Northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas, Bangued, La Paz, San Juan, Dolores, Tayum, Lagangilang, Malibcong, Licuan-Baay, Peñarrubia, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin, Bucay, San Isidro, Sallapadan)

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Juan,

Cabugao, Sinait, San Vicente, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, Bantay,

Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Nagbukel, Narvacan)



SIGNAL NO. 2

Isabela

Rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Rest of Abra

Rest of Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern and western portions of Pangasinan (Sison, San Jacinto, Pozorrubio, San Fabian, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Mabini, Labrador, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Agno, City of Alaminos, Sual, Anda, Bolinao, Bani, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Manaoag, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, San Nicolas)

SIGNAL NO. 1

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Zambales

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

Northern portion of Batangas (Talisay, City of

Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Balete, Malvar, Lipa City)

the northern and central portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Padre Burgos, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Lucban, Sampaloc, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma,

Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Cabusao, Sipocot, Garchitorena,

Ragay, Del Gallego, Calabanga, Presentacion, Lupi)

Northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran)

Heavy rainfall may hit the following areas on Wednesday, according to PAGASA.

Above 200 mm (7.9 inches) of rain

the northwestern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Apayao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur

100-200 mm

Batanes, the northeastern and central portions of Cagayan, the rest of Apayao, the western portion of Kalinga, the western portion of Mountain Province, Benguet, and La Union

50-100 mm

the rest of Cagayan, the rest of Kalinga, the rest of Mountain Province, the western portion of Ifugao, the western portion of Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan, and Zambales.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely," PAGASA said.

The weather agency added that the southwest monsoon, enhanced by typhoon Egay, would continue to bring occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next 3 days.