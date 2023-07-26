2 more suspects in Salilig hazing case plead 'not guilty'

MANILA — Two more suspects in the John Matthew Salilig hazing case pleaded not guilty before the Biñan regional trial court (RTC) branch 155 on Wednesday.

Salilig was the chemical engineering student who died after attending the hazing rites of Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity Adamson Chapter in February this year. The body of the 24-year old was buried by frat members in a vacant lot in Imus, Cavite.

Suspects Lester John Sus alias “Biggie” and Armando Hernandez, Jr. alias “Tyler” appeared before the RTC via video conference for their arraignment Wednesday.

Suspect was arrested by the Biñan City Police on July 14 in his residence in the same city after a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 6.

Same warrants were issued to other suspects including Tyler and Justine Argay Fontanilla alias “McGregor” who were hunted down by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Cavite.

According to lawyer Victor Dalanao of the prosecution, “McGregor” filed a motion to defer the arraignment at the Department of Justice.

Dalanao added that the 3 suspects who surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), namely Ryan Ray Camangyan, Aron James Cruz, and Ralph Benjamin Tan did not get an invitation to appear in court because the NBI did not return the warrant.

Supposedly, the court was set to hear the petition for bail of 5 suspects and the presentation of witness from the prosecution but because of new developments, it was rescheduled on August 16.

According to NBI, they already returned the warrant today at court.

Salilig’s family attended the hearing, led by Matt’s father Joeffrey and brothers John Michael and John Martin.

Joeffrey said despite the delays, he still trusts the Philippine justice system.

“Along the way nagkaroon ng medyo kaunting aberya with regards to the case of Matt but siyempre malaki pa rin ang tiwala namin sa justice system, in our authorities,” said Joeffrey.

Eight suspects are now in Biñan City custodial facility, 2 are detained in CIDG, and the 3 are under NBI’s custody.

Five suspects are still at large and authorities continue to hunt them down by virtue of the arrest warrants.

