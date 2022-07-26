Senate won't be Marcos admin's rubber stamp: Zubiri

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Complex on July 25, 2022 as Senate President Migz Zubiri (L) and House Speaker Martin Rimualdez look on Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Tuesday the chamber will "not be a rubber stamp" of the administration.

Zubiri said he would be a "consensus builder and a consultative leader" as Senate President.

"Absolutely, there will still be critical thinking. If you heard my speech yesterday, I said the Senate will remain an independent institution. We will not be a rubber stamp of any administration," he told ANC's Headstart.

"We will study with a fine toothcomb all proposals that will be submitted to us. At the same time, my colleagues, all 23 of them have filed their own advocacies... Many of them have been mentioned by the President on his 19-point agenda for the Senate."

Zubiri added that he would also consult with the public on legislative measures.

"We need the best and brightest ideas not only of the senators but of all industries. As your Senate President, I will be discussing with different industry leaders," he said.

Zubiri said he was elected into position by his colleagues due to his track record, having served as majority leader under the 14th, 17th, and 18th Congresses, and "good rapport."

"I have this ice cream policy. Whenever there's a fight on the floor, I would say let's pause the session and let’s have an ice cream," he said. "Let's sit down, we talk about our problems and we come up with a consensus."

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos' first State of the Nation Address was "comprehensive" as he laid out his 19-point agenda for Congress, Zubiri said.

"What the President delivered was a plan for a better nation. It was an amazing speech, one speech that touched on so many topics," he said.

"It focused more on growth...He’s focusing on the economy, on delivering basic good services."

Zubiri said Marcos did not skip on corruption as he touched upon it while emphasizing ease of doing business.

The Senate President also said he supports Marcos' push for English to be the learning language and was "open" to the return of the mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

"I'm open to it because the context of passing the NSTP at the time was to prevent abuses like hazing. We have already come up with a new anti-hazing law," he said.

Zubiri added he was also "open" to the President's proposal of looking into nuclear power.

"We're one of the few countries that have not looked at the nuclear option in Asia. Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, even Singapore is looking at smaller nuclear power plants. Even Myanmar is going to develop nuclear energy. We’re going to be left behind," he said.

"I'm pro-reusable energy...at the end of the day, is it enough to produce the energy requirements we need in the next 6 years?"