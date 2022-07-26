Ressa tells CA: Resolve doubts in favor of accused

Nobel Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa speaks during a press conference at the Palacio del Gobernador in Manila on February 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Nobel laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa has asked the Court of Appeals to reconsider its earlier ruling affirming her conviction for cyber libel and apply a basic rule in criminal law: resolve doubts in favor of the accused.

In her motion for reconsideration filed on Friday, July 22, Ressa and co-accused, former Rappler writer-researcher Reynaldo Santos, Jr., cited at least 4 instances where they said the appellate court interpreted the law in the "most prejudicial" way against the accused.

In affirming Ressa's and Santos' conviction, the CA Fourth Division early this month ruled that the prescriptive period — or the period within which a case may be filed — for cyber libel is 15 years instead of the 1-year period in the Revised Penal Code for libel cases.

It also found that the correction of a typographical error — from “evaTion” to “evaSion” — in February 2014 can be considered a republication, which placed it within the effectivity of the Cybercrime Prevention Act which punishes cyber libel.

Ressa and Santos have always maintained the law could not be applied retroactively because the article was published in May 2012 or 4 months before the Cybercrime Prevention Act was passed into law in September 2012.

They also questioned how the court considered private complainant Wilfredo Keng a "private person" when he was allegedly a business leader listed as the 32nd richest person in the country, who held key positions in several publicly-listed companies.

Rappler had also reported he was the subject of an investigation by the National Security Council and had ties to then-Chief Justice Renato Corona, who was later impeached and found guilty of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution for failing to disclose his wealth in his statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

The distinction between a "private person" and a "public figure" is crucial because while every defamatory statement is presumed malicious against a private person, actual malice must be proved in the case of public officials and public figures.

This means the accuser must prove that the article was published with knowledge that the allegations were false or with reckless disregard of whether they were true or not.

According to the CA, Rappler failed to verify the truth, did not retract the article, and failed to give Keng equal time.

But Ressa and Santos argued, the burden is on the prosecution to prove actual malice, not the other way around.

For Ressa and Santos, the Court of Appeals Fourth Division adopted the "most disadvantageous interpretations possible" in resolving the appeal against them.

"The principle of in dubio pro reo is neither simply trivial nor technical, it is, at the same time, substantive and mandatory. The principle undergirds every court’s reading of criminal law starting with the constitutional presumption of innocence and the equitable principle of equipose of evidence. This Court was not free to disregard it as it was duty bound to resolve the appeal through that lens," they said.

"Consistent with fundamental criminal law rules therefore, this Court should have resolved each of these competing interpretations in favor of the appellants. For being contrary to law, the Court is in error and reconsideration of the decision is warranted," they added.

In all, Ressa and Santos raised 11 arguments against the appellate court’s ruling.

Aside from the issues of republication, prescription, malice and whether Keng is a private person or a public figure, the two also insisted, the article was a "fair and true report" which is considered a qualifiedly privileged communication exempted from the presumption of malice under the Revised Penal Code.

They pointed out, the allegations of Keng's involvement in several illegal activities were mere "citations" of a National Security Council report and a Philippine Star article.

Keng had presented clearances from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority to refute allegations that he was a “shady” figure involved in some crimes.

Ressa and Santos also invoked a 2008 Supreme Court issuance which expressed the high court’s preference to impose fines instead of imprisonment for libel cases, and urged the appellate court to rule on the constitutionality of libel and cyber libel.

The Supreme Court had earlier upheld the constitutionality of the cyber libel provision in the Cybercrime Prevention Act but according to Ressa and Santos, libel regulates content and is presumed a violation of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and of the press.

International obligations, they added, require the Philippines to decriminalize libel.

Ressa and Santos also questioned the award of damages to Keng and the increase in the jail term to up to 6 years, 8 months and 20 days from just 6 years at the trial court level.

