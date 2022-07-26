People eligible for the 2nd booster against COVID-19 receive their shots of the Pfizer vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on July 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Tuesday reported 2,360 new COVID-19 cases and no new death, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 27,643, while the country's total confirmed cases climbed to 3,757,762.

The number of active cases is the highest since April 10, said ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Of the additional cases, 893 are from Metro Manila.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths are now at 60,694.

Guido also said the positivity rate for July 24 to 25 is at 13.6 percent.

The Philippines recorded 19,536 new COVID-19 cases during the last week, a 33-percent increase from a week before.

The country logged an average of 2,791 infections per day from July 18 to 24, according to the DOH's latest bulletin. This is the highest since the week of Feb. 7 to 13, 2022 when 28,280 cases were logged, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

It is also the second straight week that the daily average number of cases has remained above 2,000. The daily average number of cases in the week prior was 2,091, the research group added.

Some 71 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 15.9 million have received their booster shots.