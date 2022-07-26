Neophyte lawmaker Sandro Marcos is senior deputy majority leader

Rep. Sandro Marcos answers questions from reporters at the House of Representatives, ahead of his father's first State of the Nation Address. Photo by Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - First time lawmaker Ilocos Norte First District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Araneta Marcos has been elected to a plum position in the House Leadership as Senior Deputy Majority Leader under the House Committee on Rules.

Under the House Rules, the 30-man panel has jurisdiction over all matters relating to the Rules of the House, Rules of Procedure Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation, Rules of Procedure in Impeachment Proceedings, Order of Business, Calendar of Business, the referral of bills, resolutions, speeches, committee reports, messages, memorials and petitions, and the creation of committees inclusive of determining their respective jurisdictions.

It will be chaired by the Majority Leader, the Deputy Majority Leaders shall be the vice-chairpersons, and the Minority Leader and the Deputy Minority Leaders shall be Members of the committee.

This committee and its officials decide the agenda of the House's plenary sessions and nothing happens there without their knowledge or consent.

Under the rules, the Speaker, the Deputy Speakers, the Majority Leader, the Deputy Majority Leaders, the Minority Leader and the Deputy Minority Leaders and the chairperson of the Committee on Accounts or a Member deputized by any of the aforementioned officials shall have voice and vote in all committees. They are known as ex-officio members.

Marcos leads a panel of veteran lawmakers under Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe:

Deputy Majority Leaders: Josephine Veronique Lacson Noel, Marlyn Primicias-Agabas,

Lianda Bolilia, Franz Pumaren, and Jude Acidre.

Assistant Majority Leader: Ana Victoria Veloso-Tuazon, Sancho Fernando Oaminal, Jaime Cojuangco, Richard Gomez, and Raul Angelo Bongalon.

They were elected during the plenary session Tuesday.

Prior to his election as lawmaker, the younger Marcos understudied in the Majority Leader's Office during the 18th Congress when his uncle, Speaker Martin Romualdez was Majority Leader.

Meantime, returning lawmaker, 4PS Party List Rep. Marcelino Libanan was named Minority Leader by the 25 lawmakers who did not vote for Speaker Martin Romualdez during Monday's election.

The Minority bloc met Monday afternoon to elect their leader from among themselves.

Northern Samar 1st District Rep. Paul Daza told the plenary session Tuesday that the Minority Bloc, composed of 25 members, unanimously elected Libanan on Monday afternoon.

in his acceptance speech, Libanan, a former chairman of the committee on justice, a former majority leader of the Commission on Appointments, among others, assured he would "perform our task as responsible minority of this august chamber."

Libanan would later on name his own delegation to the House Committee on Rules.

Daza would be Senior Deputy Minority Leader with Representatives Bernadette Herrera Dy, while Presley de Jesus, Mujiv Hataman, France Castro, James Tan, Lex Collada and Florencio Noel as Deputy Minority Leaders.

Libanan named as Assistant Minority Leader: Marissa del Mar Magsino, Harris Ongchuan, Jonathan Abalos, Nicolas Enciso VIII, Arlene Borsas, and Sergio Dagooc.

Libanan bared plans to formally respond to the State of the Nation address later in the day. The House Minority traditionally responds to the SONA a day after the event.



