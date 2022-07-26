A December 2021 photo of a public school in Negros Oriental during the aftermath of Typhoon Odette, the strongest storm to hit the Philippines that year. Photo from the Department of Education's official Facebook page

Inihahanda na ng Department of Education ang ilang paaralang nasalanta ng mga nagdaang bagyo para sa pagbubukas ng klase at pagbabalik sa full face-to-face classes, sabi ngayong Martes ni Vice President at DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte.

Sa post-State of the Nation Address (SONA) forum, sinabi ni Duterte na nagsasagawa ng inventory ngayon ang DepEd sa mga paaralan kung handa na ba sila sa nalalapit na pasukan sa Agosto, lalo't sa Nobyembre rin ay magbabalik na ang full capacity face-to-face classes.

Noong Hulyo 22, nag-ikot mismo si Duterte sa mga paaralang nasalanta ng Bagyong Odette sa Bohol.

"We already talked to our finance strand in the Department of Education to look for savings from the past year and this year, and requested for the realignment of these savings [for] the repair and reconstruction of these classrooms and buildings that were affected by the typhoons Odette and Agaton," ani Duterte.

"Whatever is remaining from, lacking from these repairs, we will request the Department of Public Works and Highways to assist the Department of Education," dagdag ng kalihim at bise presidente.

Bilang pag-iingat sa COVID-19, magbibigay ng counseling ang regional offices ng DepEd at Department of Health tungkol sa pagbabakuna.

"Once the counseling is successful, they initiate a mobile vaccination in our schools for those who have given their consent, to be vaccinated," paliwanag ng kalihim.

Inutos din ni Duterte ang pagkakaroon ng mekanismo para makapagbigay ng mental wellness support, lalo sa mga bata na nasanay sa online learning at hindi pa nakakapag-in-person classes.

Sa isyu naman ng K-12 program, nire-review na ng Deped ang curriculum ng Grades 11 at 12, ani Duterte.

"Because senior high school has a different track and this is one of the big questions with regard to the senior high school program. And we already agreed that there is a need to strengthen and intensify our coordination, particularly in the Philippine skills framework, between the [Department of Labor and Employment] and DepEd," aniya.

Samantala, inaasahan namang maglalabas ang DepEd sa Agosto 15 ng karagdagang detalye sa pagbabalik-klase matapos sabihin ni Pangulong Marcos na baka dapat payagan ang ilang paaralang magpatuloy ng blended learning.