Marcos' SONA lacked details and specific plans, 2 senators say

MANILA — Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel and fellow "super minority” bloc member Sen. Risa Hontiveros see President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) as one that lacked details and specific plans on how he intends to lead the country in the next 6 years.

Hosting their first press conference as a team on Tuesday, Pimentel, who identifies their tandem as the “Senate Super Minority bloc,” points at the President’s discussion on how he would address the issue of agriculture and food, especially as its sitting head.

Pimentel said the President only gave tidbits of his ideas to the nation, but without any specifics on how the country will improve its food production, what steps he plans to take, what innovations are needed, and how he would combat smuggling activities in the Philippines.

He also cited the absence of discussion about the justice system in the country, including the previous Duterte administration's war on drugs.

“Yung justice natin marami rin ang problema po yan sa tremendous delay in the disposition of cases, in the progress of cases. Justice delayed is justice denied. Human rights violations is also an issue of justice,” Pimentel said.

“On the corruption, how do we fight corruption? Because even the latest surveys, kita naman, top priority pa rin po ang corruption sa ating taumbayan. Although number 1 is inflation.”

Other issues that the President failed to present, according to Pimentel, include issues about the salary of teachers, labor contractualization, and even federalism, which is the main platform of Marcos' party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

The senator also noted the President’s presentation of “metrics,” which he said, the super minority bloc will monitor annually.

“But there is one metric na sana tingnan din ng Marcos administration, which is the gap between the rich and the poor… hindi po tayo dapat sa per capita lang nakatingin.. let’s look at the bottom 10 percent… dapat inaangat po sila,” he added.

Hontiveros meanwhile likened Marcos' approach in discussing the state of the nation to “window shopping".

“﻿Para sa akin, yung speech kahapon, mistulang window shopping lang. Tingin-tingin muna kung ano ang uubra sa panlasa ng mamamayan. Pero hindi naman pwedeng browse-browse muna ng big ticket items habang may krisis. Hindi natin afford mag-aksaya ng panahon ngayong pandemya kaya ang ipinagdarasal ko, huwag naman sana itong isa nanamang case ng 'over-promise, under-deliver,'” Hontiveros told reporters.

For Hontiveros, Marcos' first SONA also failed to present solutions to address corruption.

Even the plan to implement rightsizing in the government, she said, had no specific details.

There was also no clear economic roadmap in the said speech, Hontiveros said.

She also pointed out that to say that the nation’s status is “sound” would be too early.

"Saan nanggagaling ang kumpiyansa na may sound state of the nation ngayon kung mataas ang bilang ng gutom, mahirap, at walang trabaho?” Hontiveros said.

Both senators agreed that proposed laws enumerated by Marcos Jr. were already filed in both Houses of Congress.

But there are issues that the Executive can also solve like those that involves the national budget, Pimentel said.